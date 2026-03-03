Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023140https://zeenews.india.com/people/grey-s-anatomy-star-eric-danes-cause-of-death-revealed-dies-of-respiratory-failure-3023140.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane's cause of death revealed, dies of respiratory failure
ERIC DANE

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane's cause of death revealed, dies of respiratory failure

Eric Dane, the 53-year-old actor passed away on February 19. He was best known for his roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria'.

|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane's cause of death revealed, dies of respiratory failure(Source: Instagram)

Washington: Eric Dane, best known for his roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', died of respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) listed as an underlying cause.

According to his death certificate obtained by People magazine, the 53-year-old actor passed away on Thursday (February 19), nearly a year after publicly revealing his ALS diagnosis. Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

In a statement shared with People magazine on February 19, Dane's family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The statement also noted that throughout his illness, Dane became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research, and requested privacy for the family.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells and leads to muscle paralysis. There is currently no cure, though certain medications and therapies may help slow its progression.

Dane announced his diagnosis in April 2025, telling People magazine, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

He added that he intended to continue working and would return to the set of 'Euphoria', where he portrayed Cal Jacobs. He resumed filming season three just four days after going public with his diagnosis.

His first televised performance following the announcement was in 'Brilliant Minds', where he played a firefighter and 9/11 hero grappling with an ALS diagnosis.

Dane later described the role as "cathartic," admitting that separating his own reality from the character's experience was challenging.

In January, Dane was scheduled to be honoured as Advocate of the Year at the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala, but cancelled his appearance hours before due to the physical realities of the disease.

The organisation paid tribute to his courage and advocacy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Israel Iran War
Bomber vs Bunker: Can US air power break Iran’s underground missile network?
India vs England
India vs England at Wankhede - Numbers, history and high stakes explained
US Israel Iran War
Did Iran catch US off guard with attacks across the Middle East? Explained
US Israel Iran War
Why Iran may gain upper hand in war with US-Israel if it continues for long
Pete Hegseth
Hegseth rejects ‘Iraq-style war’ comparison as US expands strikes on Iran
mobility
Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights from Dubai airport
US-Iran conflict
Hina Khan trolled for supporting PM Modi amidst west Asia crisis
Holi 2026
Subedaar’s Track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ out: Anil Kapoor-starrer brings holi vibes
Technology
Apple iPhone 17e launched in India with A19 chip; Check specs, price
Holi 2026
Holi 2026: 6 Must-have Bollywood tracks to celebrate the festival of colours