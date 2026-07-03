Groom-to-be Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

Swift's friends Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello were spotted in and around New York City on July 1, a day ahead of her rumoured rehearsal dinner. Meanwhile, close friend Selena Gomez hinted at her attendance at the celebrations, though without her husband, Benny Blanco, writing on her Instagram Stories on July 2 that she wished he could be there, according to E! News.