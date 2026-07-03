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Groom-to-be Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Madison Square Garden appears to have undergone a major transformation, with crews spotted outside the arena preparing the venue for a large-scale event, including a new carpeted entrance and what appears to be a disco ball installation. 

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Groom-to-be Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift
Image Credit: Instagram

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