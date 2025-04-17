Ground Zero Director Tejas Deoskar Recalls 26 Days Of Filming In Kashmir’s Most Unseen Corners

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s upcoming drama-thriller Ground Zero is already making waves with its power-packed trailer, showcasing Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Inspired by true events, the film unfolds between 2001 and 2003—based on BSF’s best operation in last 50 years.

Director Tejas Deoskar, known for his immersive storytelling, reflects on the experience of filming in the Valley. “Shooting itself is a very demanding task, and shooting in Kashmir has its own unique charm. I say ‘charm’ because, despite the challenges, there’s an opportunity to go to places a common man cannot—thanks to the permissions we received and the incredible support from the LG’s administration. We were able to shoot the way we envisioned. We could access locations we believed would add value to the film, and we had the backing of local authorities and the community. A big thanks to the co-producer of the film, Arhan Bagati who was instrumental in making many things happen on ground—his support alongside the administration helped us immensely.

I’m genuinely grateful to the government and administration for opening those doors for us. We managed to do some truly fabulous filming there. Kashmir, as a location, is breathtaking—it’s beautiful, yet earthy and raw. The story demanded we capture both these sides. Since it’s set between 2001 and 2003, a period when Kashmir was in a very different state, with terrorism at its peak, the contrast was stark."

He added, "It was a region that was burning, set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful valleys on Earth—often called ‘heaven on Earth.’ That contrast—between violence and paradise—was both unique and deeply unsettling. To depict that, we had to explore locations that weren’t even accessible to tourists, places that are largely unknown. And we were fortunate to reach them.

We had an amazing execution team—both from Mumbai and the local crew. Their contribution helped smoothen the entire process, and it was truly a joy to shoot there. Over 25-26 days, we saw different landscapes, diverse social textures, met locals, and had some enlightening experiences. Often, you view a region like this only through the lens of the media, but being on the ground offers a very different, more truthful perspective. That’s exactly what we felt while shooting.

It was a surreal experience. I’d love to go back and shoot more stories based in Kashmir. I’m sure those stories would be just as compelling as Ground Zero.”

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.