Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi Shares His Excitement, Says 'I Was Blown Away By The Script'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has expressed his admiration for the script of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film Ground Zero, a gripping tale of courage, patriotism, and sacrifice. The film, set to release on April 25, 2025, is generating buzz ahead of its teaser launch, which will be attached to the highly anticipated Sikandar.

Recalling his initial reaction to the script, Hashmi said, "I was blown away by the script. It's a chapter from the history of our national security and encapsulates the adage, ‘truth is stranger than fiction.’ My first reaction was, ‘Did this really happen, and if so, how is it that not too many people know about it?’”

Inspired by a classified BSF mission that remained undisclosed for years, Ground Zero highlights one of the most significant and successful operations in the past 50 years, which was officially recognized and awarded in 2015.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Given the production house’s legacy with films like Lakshya, expectations are high for this intense war drama.

With its teaser releasing soon, Ground Zero is all set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on April 25, 2025.