Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978099https://zeenews.india.com/people/gta-6-trailer-release-ahead-of-much-hyped-launch-youtube-tightens-violent-game-rules-all-you-need-to-know-2978099.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GTA 6 TRAILER RELEASE

GTA 6 Trailer Release: Ahead Of Much-Hyped Launch, YouTube Tightens Violent Game Rules - All You Need To Know

GTA 6 Trailer Release: This revision in content policy coincides with 'Rockstar Games’ upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 3 launch which is highly awaited among gaming enthusiasts and creators.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GTA 6 Trailer Release: Ahead Of Much-Hyped Launch, YouTube Tightens Violent Game Rules - All You Need To KnowPic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The gamers are all gung-ho about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer launch but the gaming enthusiasts need to chill and take a breath as YouTube has tightened its rules regarding the violent game. the video streaming giant has quietly introduced stricter guidelines for such game content.

YouTube has revised its content guidelines to tighten moderation around violent gaming videos. It has now caught the public eye as many creators are reportedly sceptical about losing ad revenue.

GTA 6 Trailer: All You Need To Know About YouTube Rules

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the revised YouTube policy, under which the it has now enforced stricter limits on game footage deemed too brutal, as per reports. According to Dexerto, the service began marking gameplay clips for extreme brutality, specifically mentioning lifelike portrayals of injury to non-players, abuse, or sexualised aggression — aspects frequently found in sandbox titles such as Grand Theft Auto.

HT reports that footage showing harm to people, torture, or sexualised violence will now face the risk of age restriction, demonetisation, or removal from recommendations. Games such as Call of Duty, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2's earlier clips are being flagged for policy violations.

This revision in content policy coincides with 'Rockstar Games’ upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 3 launch which is highly awaited among gaming enthusiasts and creators.

However, YouTube has not issued a public statement, officially yet several reports claim that changes are implemented to prevent advertiser concerns and public criticism over violent content trending online.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Men’s watches
Timeless Men's Watches That Define Class and Confidence for Every Occasion
Pure honey
How To Identify If The Honey You Are Using Is Pure Or Mixed
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 30.10.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
electronics
Best Electric Kettles for Home & Office – Smart, Fast, and Efficient Boiling
Delhi Riots 2020
Delhi Riots 2020: Police Allege 'Regime-Change Operation' In SC Affidavit
Kurta Sets
Wedding-Ready Women’s Kurta Sets That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
Bengal farmer suicide
Farmer Attempts Suicide Over Fear Of Disappearing From Official Records
Interstellar Comet 3I ATLAS
3Ai Atlas Live Tracker: When And Where To Spot The Closest Approach To Sun
ISRO CMS-03 Launch
Why ISRO's CMS-03 Launch Is Critical For India's Future Connectivity?
noida hit and run case
Four Year Old Killed By Reversing A Car In Noida, Driver Arrested