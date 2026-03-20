Gudi Padwa 2026: Adah Sharma and other celebrities celebrate festival with fans - See Pics

Gudi Padwa 2026: Actress Adah Sharma celebrated Gudi Padwa by sharing a glimpse of her celebrations on social media. Posting a festive moment, she simply captioned it, “Happy Gudi Padwa,” joining fans in welcoming the auspicious occasion.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s unique celebration

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta marked the festival with a meaningful twist. Celebrating the Maharashtrian New Year, Vatsal followed the traditional ritual of consuming a mixture of bitter neem leaves.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2026: Isha Koppikar shares how she’s instilling values in daughter Rianna through the festival

Sharing a video on Instagram, he was seen offering the drink to Ishita, who refused. Vatsal then tasted it himself and said, “It's not that bad...it's not that bad.”

Explaining the significance, he wrote, “On Gudi Padwa, consuming a mixture of bitter neem leaves, symbolizes accepting all of life’s experiences—joys and sorrows—with equal grace. This tradition marks the start of the Maharashtrian New Year (sic)."

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. On this day, people hoist a decorated gudi outside their homes, symbolising victory, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Festive delicacies such as puran poli, shrikhand, and neem-jaggery preparations are commonly enjoyed during the celebrations.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, celebrated in parts of South India, also marks the New Year as per the lunar calendar. The festival signifies fresh beginnings, joy, and cultural traditions.

From sharing heartfelt wishes to embracing meaningful rituals, Bollywood celebrities have reflected the essence of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, celebrating hope, positivity, and the spirit of new beginnings.