Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028718https://zeenews.india.com/people/gudi-padwa-2026-adah-sharma-and-other-celebrities-celebrate-festival-with-fans-see-pics-3028718.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGudi Padwa 2026: Adah Sharma and other celebrities celebrate festival with fans - See Pics
GUDI PADWA 2026

Gudi Padwa 2026: Adah Sharma and other celebrities celebrate festival with fans - See Pics

Celebrities marked Gudi Padwa with festive wishes and meaningful traditions, highlighting the spirit of new beginnings and cultural celebrations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gudi Padwa 2026: Adah Sharma and other celebrities celebrate festival with fans - See Pics(Image: Instagram)

Gudi Padwa 2026: Actress Adah Sharma celebrated Gudi Padwa by sharing a glimpse of her celebrations on social media. Posting a festive moment, she simply captioned it, “Happy Gudi Padwa,” joining fans in welcoming the auspicious occasion.

 
 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s unique celebration

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta marked the festival with a meaningful twist. Celebrating the Maharashtrian New Year, Vatsal followed the traditional ritual of consuming a mixture of bitter neem leaves.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2026: Isha Koppikar shares how she’s instilling values in daughter Rianna through the festival

Sharing a video on Instagram, he was seen offering the drink to Ishita, who refused. Vatsal then tasted it himself and said, “It's not that bad...it's not that bad.”

Explaining the significance, he wrote, “On Gudi Padwa, consuming a mixture of bitter neem leaves, symbolizes accepting all of life’s experiences—joys and sorrows—with equal grace. This tradition marks the start of the Maharashtrian New Year (sic)."

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. On this day, people hoist a decorated gudi outside their homes, symbolising victory, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Festive delicacies such as puran poli, shrikhand, and neem-jaggery preparations are commonly enjoyed during the celebrations.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, celebrated in parts of South India, also marks the New Year as per the lunar calendar. The festival signifies fresh beginnings, joy, and cultural traditions.

From sharing heartfelt wishes to embracing meaningful rituals, Bollywood celebrities have reflected the essence of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, celebrating hope, positivity, and the spirit of new beginnings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Keiji Nakazawa
Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
Inside the $2 million price tag for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz
EU-India trade deal
'India-EU trade pact offers path forward amid global uncertainty'
Baba Neem Karoli Ji Vrindavan
President Murmu offers prayers at Baba Neem Karoli's samadhi site in Vrindavan
illegal online betting
Big action on online betting as govt bans 300 more illegal gambling apps
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026
Happy Chaitra Navratri Day 3 wishes: 100+ best wishes, quotes, images & more
Global supply chain
The chokepoint crisis: 5 strategic waterways that control global trade
Online gaming
Govt blocks another 300 illegal gambling, betting websites
BCCI Ajit Agarkar contract
BCCI breaks silence on Ajit Agarkar extension, decision on this date
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box office: Pawan Kalyan-starrer opens up with...