Gudi Padwa 2026: Isha Koppikar shares how she’s instilling values in daughter Rianna through the festival

New Delhi: As the country celebrates Gudi Padwa today, actress Isha Koppikar reflected on how she marks the festival. The actress believes that the real essence of Gudi Padwa lies not in rituals, but in the values it carries. She has made it a point to involve her daughter, Rianna, in every part of the celebration from preparations to understanding their meaning.

For Isha, this is less about ticking a cultural box and more about laying a strong foundation for how her daughter sees herself and the world around her.

Isha takes a thoughtful, conversation-led approach to keeping the tradition alive. She explains the festival to Rianna as a symbol of new beginnings, resilience, and positivity—using it as a gentle yet powerful teaching moment.

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"For me, introducing Rianna to Gudi Padwa is about values and not just rituals. I involve her in the celebrations. I explain it as a symbol of new beginnings, resilience, and positivity. I teach her gratitude, pride in our culture, and the courage to start fresh. And this gratitude and pride are not just for this festival, but for every Indian festival that I celebrate with her," she shares.

According to Isha, the change is already visible. "I can already see a lot of change. She’s very grounded, more aware, and looks at life with quiet confidence and positivity," she adds.

For Isha, this sense of rootedness is not limited to Gudi Padwa alone. It is a thread she weaves through every Indian festival the mother and daughter celebrate together, making culture less of an occasion and more of a way of life.

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. On this day, people hoist a decorated gudi outside their homes, symbolising victory, success, and prosperity.

Traditional dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, and neem-jaggery preparations are commonly made during the festival.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi is celebrated in parts of South India and also marks the New Year according to the lunar calendar. It is a time of joy, new beginnings, and cultural celebrations.

From sharing festive food to traditional rituals, Bollywood celebrities have beautifully captured the spirit of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi—reflecting the joy, positivity, and hope these festivals bring, and reminding everyone to welcome the new year with fresh beginnings.