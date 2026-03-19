Gudi Padwa 2026: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes and festive moments

On the special occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, celebrated on March 19, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in several parts of India, and stars shared their joy, traditions, and festive moments online.

Madhuri Dixit shares festive celebration video

Madhuri Dixit shared a beautiful video of herself celebrating Gudi Padwa. In the video, she was seen decorating the traditional gudi. She wore a green saree with Maharashtrian jewellery like a nath, gold necklaces, and earrings, and held a puja thali while celebrating the festival.

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Hema Malini and Suniel Shetty Share Warm Wishes

Hema Malini posted a festive message with a graphic of the gudi, wishing happiness and positivity to everyone celebrating.

Suniel Shetty also shared a greeting card-style image of a decorated gudi with neem leaves and flowers, wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Others Join In

Sonam Kapoor shared a simple festive post wishing everyone “Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Anil Kapoor also posted a greeting card, wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead filled with success and happiness.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared her wishes with a festive message.

Jackie Shroff Extends Wishes for Both Festivals

Actor Jackie Shroff shared posts wishing fans both Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. His posts included festive visuals and traditional elements related to the celebrations.

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. On this day, people hoist a decorated gudi outside their homes, which symbolises victory, success, and prosperity.

Traditional dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, and neem-jaggery preparations are commonly prepared during the festival.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi is celebrated in parts of South India and also marks the New Year according to the lunar calendar. It is a time of joy, new beginnings, and cultural celebrations.

From sharing festive food to traditional celebrations, Bollywood celebrities beautifully captured the spirit of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Their posts reflect the joy, positivity, and hope that these festivals bring, reminding everyone to welcome the new year with happiness and fresh beginnings. (Inputs by IANS)