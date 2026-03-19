Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028335https://zeenews.india.com/people/gudi-padwa-2026-madhuri-dixit-anil-kapoor-sonam-kapoor-and-other-bollywood-celebs-share-heartfelt-wishes-and-festive-moments-3028335.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGudi Padwa 2026: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes and festive moments
GUDI PADWA 2026

Gudi Padwa 2026: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes and festive moments

Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor shared heartfelt wishes and festive moments on Gudi Padwa 2026. Their posts reflected traditions, positivity, and the joy of welcoming the New Year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gudi Padwa 2026: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes and festive moments(Source: Instagram)

On the special occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, celebrated on March 19, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in several parts of India, and stars shared their joy, traditions, and festive moments online.

Madhuri Dixit shares festive celebration video

Madhuri Dixit shared a beautiful video of herself celebrating Gudi Padwa. In the video, she was seen decorating the traditional gudi. She wore a green saree with Maharashtrian jewellery like a nath, gold necklaces, and earrings, and held a puja thali while celebrating the festival.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hema Malini and Suniel Shetty Share Warm Wishes

Hema Malini posted a festive message with a graphic of the gudi, wishing happiness and positivity to everyone celebrating.
Suniel Shetty also shared a greeting card-style image of a decorated gudi with neem leaves and flowers, wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Others Join In

Sonam Kapoor shared a simple festive post wishing everyone “Happy Gudi Padwa.”
Anil Kapoor also posted a greeting card, wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead filled with success and happiness.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared her wishes with a festive message.

Jackie Shroff Extends Wishes for Both Festivals

Actor Jackie Shroff shared posts wishing fans both Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. His posts included festive visuals and traditional elements related to the celebrations.

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. On this day, people hoist a decorated gudi outside their homes, which symbolises victory, success, and prosperity.

Traditional dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, and neem-jaggery preparations are commonly prepared during the festival.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi is celebrated in parts of South India and also marks the New Year according to the lunar calendar. It is a time of joy, new beginnings, and cultural celebrations.

From sharing festive food to traditional celebrations, Bollywood celebrities beautifully captured the spirit of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Their posts reflect the joy, positivity, and hope that these festivals bring, reminding everyone to welcome the new year with happiness and fresh beginnings. (Inputs by IANS)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sensex
Bloodbath in markets, Sensex crashes by 1,953 points at opening
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 movie release LIVE: Is Ranveer Singh-starrer a hit or miss?
Bihar Board Class 10 result
Board Exam Results 2026 Live: BSEB, RBSE 10th result 2026 tomorrow check time
Masood Azhar
Is Masood Azhar dying? Viral audio sparks speculation over JeM chief's health
Qatar LNG
‘No more attacks will be made..’ Trump eases off after Iran attacks Qatar LNG
MSP
MSP funding of Rs 1,718.56 crore to CCI for empowering cotton farmers approved
Bank holiday
Bank holiday 19 March: Are branches open or closed in your city today? Check
IPL 2026
IPL 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Suresh Raina - Veteran IPL stars who never won
Edtech
PhysicsWallah gets Rs 263 crore income tax demand
Marco Rubio
Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth