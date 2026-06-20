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  • /Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi visits Ambaji Temple after global recognition for 'Albeli Matwali Maiya'

Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi visits Ambaji Temple after global recognition for 'Albeli Matwali Maiya'

Ambaji Temple Visit: 'Albeli Matwali Maiya' song's recognition at international platforms and its award win have brought pride to Gujarat and further strengthened the global presence of Gujarati folk music and garba traditions.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi visits Ambaji Temple after global recognition for 'Albeli Matwali Maiya'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@adityagadhvi

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