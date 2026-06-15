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  • /Gul Panag boards first direct flight from Lucknow to Noida's Jewar airport, calls it 'special one'

Gul Panag boards first direct flight from Lucknow to Noida's Jewar airport, calls it 'special one'

Actor Gul Panag was among the passengers on the first direct flight between Lucknow and Noida as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport marked a new chapter in air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Gul Panag boards first direct flight from Lucknow to Noida's Jewar airport, calls it 'special one'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: X

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