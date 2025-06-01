Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909697https://zeenews.india.com/people/gullu-aka-kushal-tanwar-from-elvish-yadav-s-team-bags-roadies-double-cross-winner-title-takes-home-rs-10-lakhs-2909697.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ROADIES WINNER

Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar From Elvish Yadav’s Team Bags Roadies Double Cross Winner Title, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakhs

Kushal was a part of Elvish Yadav’s team, and this season marked Elvish’s debut as a mentor on Roadies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar From Elvish Yadav’s Team Bags Roadies Double Cross Winner Title, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakhs (Source: Instagram)

The winner of Roadies Double Cross is finally here! The title has been bagged by Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, who took home prize money of ₹10 lakhs and a Hero Karizma bike. Kushal was a part of Elvish Yadav’s team, and this season marked Elvish’s debut as a mentor on Roadies.

Kushal’s journey on the show was filled with highs and lows. He was evicted mid-season, only to return as a wild card contestant. He then joined Gautam Gulati’s team.

However, after winning the Ticket to Finale, Kushal made a bold move—he decided to “double cross” Gautam and rejoined his former Gang Leader, Elvish, ahead of the finale.

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK