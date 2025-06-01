Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar From Elvish Yadav’s Team Bags Roadies Double Cross Winner Title, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakhs

The winner of Roadies Double Cross is finally here! The title has been bagged by Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, who took home prize money of ₹10 lakhs and a Hero Karizma bike. Kushal was a part of Elvish Yadav’s team, and this season marked Elvish’s debut as a mentor on Roadies.

Kushal’s journey on the show was filled with highs and lows. He was evicted mid-season, only to return as a wild card contestant. He then joined Gautam Gulati’s team.

However, after winning the Ticket to Finale, Kushal made a bold move—he decided to “double cross” Gautam and rejoined his former Gang Leader, Elvish, ahead of the finale.

(This is a developing story)