Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001106https://zeenews.india.com/people/gulshan-devaiah-s-new-year-2026-plans-from-cooking-good-meal-to-taking-long-naps-3001106.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGulshan Devaiah’s New Year 2026 Plans: From Cooking Good Meal To Taking Long Naps
NEW YEAR 2026

Gulshan Devaiah’s New Year 2026 Plans: From Cooking Good Meal To Taking Long Naps

New Year 2026 Plans: Gulshan is now gearing up for his first-ever Telugu project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Maa Inti Bangaram.

|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gulshan Devaiah’s New Year 2026 Plans: From Cooking Good Meal To Taking Long Naps Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Mumbai: There’s no packed itinerary or loud celebration on actor Gulshan Devaiah’s mind as the year turns. Instead, he’s choosing something simple, which includes good food, long naps and addressing decisions he has been putting off. 

Talking to IANS about his plans on New Year’s eve and day, he said: “I’m planning to spend some quiet time by myself - cooking a good meal, taking long naps, catching up on pending scripts, and finally addressing a few small decisions I’ve been putting off."

Gulshan is now gearing up for his first-ever Telugu project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Maa Inti Bangaram.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor had earlier shared that he is overjoyed with the opportunity as he always hoped to collaborate with her. He told ANS: “I’ve always hoped to collaborate with Samantha, and this project arrived at just the right moment.”

The actor added: “I’m deeply immersed in preparing for my role in MIB. I can’t reveal much about the film or my character yet, but it’s a demanding part and I’m doing everything I can to rise to the challenge, and hopefully not mess it up”.

Gulshan is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns &amp; Gulaabs and Bad Cop.

The actor’s latest project was the “Perfect Family”, directed by Sachin Pathak. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, and Neha Dhupia. It was released on 27th November on the Jar Series YouTube channel.

The series is produced by Ajay Rai of Jhaar Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi as the debut producer. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Navy Anjadip
This Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Subs Escape, Indian Navy Gets A Deadly Hunter
Donald Trump
Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
Angel Chakma
Candlelight March Held In Agartala For Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun
AIADMK
AIADMK Will Protect People, Restore Tamil Nadu's Pride: Palaniswami
PM Modi
PM Modi Asks States To Encourage Manufacturing, Boost Food Exports
Thailand-Cambodia conflict
'US Has Become United Nations': Trump Announces Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire
India
India Bets On Green Ports To Power Next Phase Of Maritime Growth
Farooq Abdullah
Leaders Backing Student Protest Seek ‘Turmoil’, Not Development: NC President
Delhi air quality update
Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP Ready To Fight For The Rights Of Labourers: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal