Gulshan Devaiah’s New Year 2026 Plans: From Cooking Good Meal To Taking Long Naps

Mumbai: There’s no packed itinerary or loud celebration on actor Gulshan Devaiah’s mind as the year turns. Instead, he’s choosing something simple, which includes good food, long naps and addressing decisions he has been putting off.

Talking to IANS about his plans on New Year’s eve and day, he said: “I’m planning to spend some quiet time by myself - cooking a good meal, taking long naps, catching up on pending scripts, and finally addressing a few small decisions I’ve been putting off."

Gulshan is now gearing up for his first-ever Telugu project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Maa Inti Bangaram.

The actor had earlier shared that he is overjoyed with the opportunity as he always hoped to collaborate with her. He told ANS: “I’ve always hoped to collaborate with Samantha, and this project arrived at just the right moment.”

The actor added: “I’m deeply immersed in preparing for my role in MIB. I can’t reveal much about the film or my character yet, but it’s a demanding part and I’m doing everything I can to rise to the challenge, and hopefully not mess it up”.

Gulshan is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cop.

The actor’s latest project was the “Perfect Family”, directed by Sachin Pathak. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, and Neha Dhupia. It was released on 27th November on the Jar Series YouTube channel.

The series is produced by Ajay Rai of Jhaar Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi as the debut producer. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.