Gurdas Mann's son Gurrickk G Mann marries actress Simran Kaur Mundi in Patiala. See pics

New Delhi: Singer Gurdas Mann's son Gurrickk G Mann married longtime girlfriend Simran Kaur Mundi in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Baradari Palace Patiala, Punjab. Their wedding happened as per Punjabi traditions and was attended by family members and close friends, including actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and actresses Poppy Jabbal and Sonnalli Seygall.

Simran, a former beauty queen and actress, wore a red and green lehenga paired with a heavily-embroidered dupatta while Gurickk complemented his bride in a mustard and white kurta-pyjama set and completed the look with a blue turban.

Pictures from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. Congratulating the newlyweds, Diljit wrote, "Baut Baut Mubarkan. Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe."

Take a look at the pictures from the wedding here:

The pre-wedding festivities included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies:

Simran was crowned Femina Miss India Universe in 2008. She then entered the entertainment industry. The Shah Rukh Khan-hosted 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout' was her first reality show. She made her acting debut in 2011 with 'Jo Hum Chahein'. She has appeared in several other Bollywood and Punjabi movies.