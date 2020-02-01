हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurdas Mann

Gurdas Mann's son Gurrickk G Mann marries actress Simran Kaur Mundi in Patiala. See pics

Gurrickk G Mann married longtime girlfriend Simran Kaur Mundi at The Baradari Palace Patiala. Their wedding happened as per Punjabi traditions and was attended by family members and close friends, including actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and actresses Poppy Jabbal and Sonnalli Seygall. 

Gurdas Mann&#039;s son Gurrickk G Mann marries actress Simran Kaur Mundi in Patiala. See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poppyjabba

New Delhi: Singer Gurdas Mann's son Gurrickk G Mann married longtime girlfriend Simran Kaur Mundi in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Baradari Palace Patiala, Punjab. Their wedding happened as per Punjabi traditions and was attended by family members and close friends, including actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and actresses Poppy Jabbal and Sonnalli Seygall. 

Simran, a former beauty queen and actress, wore a red and green lehenga paired with a heavily-embroidered dupatta while Gurickk complemented his bride in a mustard and white kurta-pyjama set and completed the look with a blue turban.

Pictures from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. Congratulating the newlyweds, Diljit wrote, "Baut Baut Mubarkan. Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe."

Take a look at the pictures from the wedding here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan Have a great and a blessed married life 

A post shared by Poppy Jabbal (@poppyjabbal) on

The pre-wedding festivities included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And it begins...Sim ki shaadi  #SimIkkyDi

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

Simran was crowned Femina Miss India Universe in 2008. She then entered the entertainment industry. The Shah Rukh Khan-hosted 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout' was her first reality show. She made her acting debut in 2011 with 'Jo Hum Chahein'. She has appeared in several other Bollywood and Punjabi movies. 

Gurdas MannSimran Kaur MundiGurrickk G MannGurrickk G Mann Simran kaur Mundi wedding
