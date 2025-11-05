Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor & Others Greet Fans, Anupam Kher Visits Golden Temple On Gurpurab

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab, which is being celebrated this year on November 5, many of our Indian celebrities took to their social media handles and extended warm greetings. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor to Diljit Dosanjh - all wished their fans on the joyous occasion. Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Amritsar's famous Golden Temple to pay his respects to the founder of Sikhism on his 556th birth anniversary.

ALSO READ: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Who Was Guru Nanak Dev Ji? And Why His Teachings On Equality, Humanity, And Seva Still Inspire Millions Worldwide

About Guru Nanak Jayanti

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a celebration of the birth of first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev. This is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. In Sikh religion, anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus are widely celebrated as it is these Gurus, who were responsible for shaping the beliefs of Sikhs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurab, are occasions for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs.

The founder of Sikhism - Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib.

ALSO READ: Why Langar Is Known As The Purest Act Of Seva And A Symbol Of Equality And Humanity In Sikh Faith

Guru Nanak preached that any person could connect to God by worshipping with a clear conscience. His teachings are included in the holy Sikh book of - Guru Granth Sahib.

Celeb Wishes On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans and wrote: T 5555(i) - Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh vadhieyaan .. गुरु पुरब की लाख लाख बधाइयाँ

T 5555(i) - Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh vadhieyaan ..

गुरु पुरब की लाख लाख बधाइयाँ pic.twitter.com/1HdavIUSzP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2025

Akshay Kumar wrote: गुरु नानक देव जी दे प्रकाश पूरब दियां लख लख वधाईयां May this day remind us to spread only love and goodness around.

गुरु नानक देव जी दे प्रकाश पूरब दियां लख लख वधाईयां

May this day remind us to spread only love and goodness around. pic.twitter.com/TuYc28zXpP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 5, 2025

Kareena Kapoor posted a warm greeting on her Instagram story, sharing a note by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

आप सभी को गुरु नानक देव जी की जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all. #HappyGurupurab pic.twitter.com/BXgPUV5u0F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 5, 2025

Anupam Kher shared a video from Golden Temple. He wrote: "आप सभी को गुरु नानक देव जी की जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all. #HappyGurupurab"

This Unity of Hearts is Saying..



All Four Corners are My Family..

I Bow To Every Partical..

I Greet Every Speck With Respect



HAPPY GURPURAB pic.twitter.com/D43vH7Z8a0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 5, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh took to social media and wrote: This Unity of Hearts is Saying.. All Four Corners are My Family.. I Bow To Every Partical.. I Greet Every Speck With Respect HAPPY GURPURAB

Happy #GuruNanakJayanti

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s divine teachings guide you towards a path of righteousness & compassion. pic.twitter.com/2xhaAkakUr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 5, 2025

Randeep Hooda wrote: Happy #GuruNanakJayanti May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s divine teachings guide you towards a path of righteousness & compassion.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji da parkash purab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!

Rab kare sabde ghar ch shanti, pyar te sukh rahe. #GuruNanakJayanti #Waheguru pic.twitter.com/vIkpt9SV0x — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) November 5, 2025

Boxer-actor Vijender Singh also extended Gurpurab greetings on social media and shared: Guru Nanak Dev Ji da parkash purab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! Rab kare sabde ghar ch shanti, pyar te sukh rahe. #GuruNanakJayanti #Waheguru

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!