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  • /Guru Purnima 2026: Karisma Kapoor reveals what ‘growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema’ taught her

Guru Purnima 2026: Karisma Kapoor reveals what ‘growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema’ taught her

Guru Purnima 2026: Guru Purnima is celebrated on the sacred full moon, honouring spiritual teachers, commemorating the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyas, and marking Shiva's first transmission as the Adiyogi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Guru Purnima 2026: Karisma Kapoor reveals what ‘growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema’ taught her
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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