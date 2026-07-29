/Guru Purnima 2026: Karisma Kapoor reveals what ‘growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema’ taught her

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who hosts 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar', said his parents were his first gurus and credited them for instilling values that continue to guide him. He added, "Guru Purnima is a beautiful, humbling reminder that learning never stops, and that our truest guides are often the ones closest to us. My parents have been my very first gurus... I've realized that our greatest gurus often come in the most unassuming forms, guiding us through the simplest, purest truths. On this Guru Purnima, I am profoundly grateful to my parents, to the everyday superstars who inspire me, and to every individual who has helped shape the person I am today.