Guru Randhawa Collabs With Warner Music India For His New Album ‘Without Prejudice’

New Delhi: Warner Music India has officially partnered with Guru Randhawa in a milestone deal, which also sees the singer working alongside new management led by Gurjot Singh, founder of BeingU Studios. The partnership between Guru and Warner Music India sees him taking his creative vision to the next level as he prepares to release Without Prejudice, his first studio album since 2023.

Guru Randhawa opened up about his exciting collaboration with Warner Music India for his much-anticipated new album, "Without Prejudice. Speaking about this exciting new era in his career, Guru shared, “This album represents evolution—not just mine, but of the music I want to create and the audiences I want to connect with. Without Prejudice is about breaking barriers and embracing fresh sounds that speak to a global audience while staying true to my roots. With Warner Music India by my side, I’m thrilled to embark on this journey and bring something truly special to my fans.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, added, “Guru Randhawa has been instrumental in bringing Punjabi music to a global stage, and this album marks an exciting new phase in his journey. At Warner Music India, we’re committed to supporting his artistic vision while helping him build a well-rounded brand—spanning music, live experiences, fan engagement, and more. We’re thrilled to partner with him as he explores new creative avenues and deepens his connection with audiences worldwide.”

'Without Prejudice' is Guru’s first studio album since 2023. The album, featuring nine electrifying tracks—“Snapback,” “Sirra,” “New Age,” “Qatal,” “From Ages,” “Jaaneman,” “Kithe Vasde Ne,” “Surrey Connection,” and “Gallan” “Battan”—seamlessly blends Afropop and Indian pop, introducing a bold new sonic direction.

The first single, “Gallan Battan,” will be released alongside its music video on March 28.