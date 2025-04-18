Guru Randhawa Unveils Official Video Of 'Qatal' From His First Independent Album 'Without Prejudice' - WATCH

New Delhi: Guru Randhawa recently treated music enthusiasts to the release of his latest album 'Without Prejudice'. While he continues to bask in the overwhelming response to the audio launches of all nine tracks, Guru has now unveiled the official YouTube video of the song Qatal - featuring him along with Soundous Moufakir, created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

The track is sung by Guru Randhawa, with lyrics penned by Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai.

Take A Look At The Post:

The video, directed by celebrated choreographer Bosco Martis, is set to strike a chord with both music and dance enthusiasts. Blending Guru’s vocal and lyrical brilliance with Bosco’s choreographic finesse, Qatal serves as a powerful fusion that resonates with the youth and elevates the global appeal of Indian music. Qatal captures the essence of a woman's beauty, expressed through Guru Randhawa's soulful vocals.

Without Prejudice is celebrated as one of Guru Randhawa’s most ambitious projects. The singer-rapper, who has already played a key role in elevating Punjabi music on the global stage, offers a captivating blend of traditional influences and contemporary global soundscapes in this album. This creative leap not only broadens his mass appeal but also unites the Indian diaspora across the world.

With this bold and visionary release, Guru Randhawa bridges the musical gap between East and West—encouraging aspiring musicians to embrace creative freedom while staying rooted in tradition.