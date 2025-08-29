Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953064https://zeenews.india.com/people/guru-randhawas-azul-song-faces-massive-backlash-over-sexualising-school-girls-sonam-kapoor-reacts-while-varun-dhawan-mrunal-thakur-like-it-2953064.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GURU RANDHAWA

Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' Song Faces Massive Backlash Over 'Sexualising School Girls'; Sonam Kapoor Reacts While Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur 'Like' It

Guru Randhawa's Azul Song Controversy: Singer Guru Randhawa has not yet reacted to the hate he has got for the song, instead he has sahred about its rising popularity in India.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' Song Faces Massive Backlash Over 'Sexualising School Girls'; Sonam Kapoor Reacts While Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur 'Like' ItPic Courtesy: Video Grab

New Delhi: Singer Guru Randhawa is in the midst of a heated controversy over his latest video Azul and the derogatory lyrics of a song titled Sirra. The Lahore singer is seen playing a photographer who visits an all-girls school for their clas group photo. Now, he has been accused of objectionable representation of school kids.

Guru Randhawa Brutally Bashed For Azul

The internet exploded with strong reactions over Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' track. It caught actor Sonam Kapoor's attention too after a news publication shared on Instagram on how the singer has not only sexualised school girls but also compared them to various alcohol brands – available for sale. The actress liked the post on social media, agreeing to the 'objectification' in the song. The viral post drew attention of social media users as well where Guru Randhawa received massive backlash.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Internet Reacts To Guru Randhawa's Azul

One user tweeted: I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video, Azul, has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music.

Another one wrote: Guru Randhawa’s new music video is disgusting. a grown ass man is instantly attracted to a school girl and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour

Singer Guru Randhawa has not yet reacted to the hate he has got for the song, instead he has sahred about its rising popularity in India. Azul was released on August 6, 2025. However, 3 days later, the singer dropped a picture with the main dancer from Azul video and the post was liked by Tamannaah Bhatia. His recent video post from the shoot was 'liked' by Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, which is now being critically viewed by netizens - as the actors, it seems found nothing 'objectionable'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK