New Delhi: Singer Guru Randhawa is in the midst of a heated controversy over his latest video Azul and the derogatory lyrics of a song titled Sirra. The Lahore singer is seen playing a photographer who visits an all-girls school for their clas group photo. Now, he has been accused of objectionable representation of school kids.

Guru Randhawa Brutally Bashed For Azul

The internet exploded with strong reactions over Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' track. It caught actor Sonam Kapoor's attention too after a news publication shared on Instagram on how the singer has not only sexualised school girls but also compared them to various alcohol brands – available for sale. The actress liked the post on social media, agreeing to the 'objectification' in the song. The viral post drew attention of social media users as well where Guru Randhawa received massive backlash.

Internet Reacts To Guru Randhawa's Azul

One user tweeted: I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video, Azul, has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music.

Another one wrote: Guru Randhawa’s new music video is disgusting. a grown ass man is instantly attracted to a school girl and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour

Singer Guru Randhawa has not yet reacted to the hate he has got for the song, instead he has sahred about its rising popularity in India. Azul was released on August 6, 2025. However, 3 days later, the singer dropped a picture with the main dancer from Azul video and the post was liked by Tamannaah Bhatia. His recent video post from the shoot was 'liked' by Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, which is now being critically viewed by netizens - as the actors, it seems found nothing 'objectionable'.