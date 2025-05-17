New Delhi: Global music sensation Guru Randhawa is back in the spotlight with the release of his latest single, Vibe, and fans across the world are giving it a resounding thumbs-up. Just hours after its release on YouTube, the track has ignited social media, with netizens praising the hitmaker for delivering yet another chart-worthy anthem.

Collaborating with international artist French Montana, Vibe is already being hailed as Guru’s next big hit following the massive success of Qatal. The upbeat, high-energy number has struck a chord with audiences, with fans calling it “loaded,” “international,” and “a banger.”

Online reactions poured in within minutes of the release. Comments like “Guru Randhawa gonna rule the world again,” and “The GOAT has arrived,” flooded the video’s comment section. Another user wrote, “After Qatal’s success, Guru Randhawa’s new banger Vibe is fully loaded!” Others noted the song's global appeal, with one fan calling Guru’s voice “international” and another praising his ability to consistently deliver party anthems.

The track marks another milestone in Guru Randhawa’s growing discography and global influence. It follows the release of his debut independent album Without Prejudice, which features nine tracks that have each generated significant buzz, with Qatal topping international charts.

Vibe sees Guru doubling down on his signature sound while exploring new musical territories with French Montana. Fans and music critics alike see the song as further proof of his versatility and staying power as a global pop icon.

With its infectious beat and catchy lyrics, Vibe is poised to dominate playlists and party scenes in the weeks to come. The music video is available for streaming here.