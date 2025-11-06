Gurpurab 2025: Kareena Kapoor With Sons Taimur And Jehangir, Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Visit Mumbai Gurdwara To Offer Prayers

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor paid a visit to a Gurdwara in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, on November 5. The actress visited the Gurdwaralocated at Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Several videos and photos showed Kareena dressed in a pastel green ethnic outfit, which she paired with sunglasses. The actress was accompanied by her sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena’s head was gracefully covered with a dupatta as she offered her prayers.

On Wednesday evening, celebrity couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were also spotted at the Gurudwara, offering prayers on the holy occasion.

Earlier in the day, Kareena extended heartfelt wishes to her fans on social media on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. She was later seen exiting the Gurdwara after seeking blessings.

A few weeks ago, Kareena had shared a post on social media announcing the commencement of her 68th film. Sharing glimpses from the first day of the shoot, she wrote, “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi. Send love and blessings.”

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also extended Gurpurab wishes during her Gurudwara visit. TV actress Anita Hassanandani was seen offering prayers as well. Earlier in the morning, Maheep Kapoor also paid a visit to the Gurudwara.

About Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, and is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. In the Sikh religion, the anniversaries of the ten Sikh Gurus are widely celebrated, as these Gurus were instrumental in shaping the faith and its beliefs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurabs, are occasions for celebration and prayer among Sikhs worldwide.

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now known as Nankana Sahib.

Guru Nanak preached that anyone could connect with God through sincere worship and a pure heart. His teachings are enshrined in the holy Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib.