Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Dating Brad Pitt In 90s Was ‘Like Dating Prince William’

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she feels her romance with Hollywood star Brad Pitt in the 1990s was "like dating Prince William".

She told Vanity Fair: "(Brad) is a very intriguing character. It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up. I really embrace the roads that I take. I almost never go back and noodle about choices."

The actress, who was then married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016 and has Apple, 20, and 18-year-old Moses with him, but is now married to 'American Horror Story' creator Brad Falchuk.

Martin is in a long-term relationship with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson.

Pitt was previously married to Suzanne Bukiniki and Paltrow is stepmother to their two children Isabella and Brody, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Shallow Hal' actress said that she finds something "beautiful" in their blended family setup these days and likes it best when they all get to spend time together..

She- said: "It’s actually quite beautiful. It continues to evolve. Once you fully let go of ‘We used to sleep in the same bed’ vibes, a world of possibility opens up.”

Without mentioning Dakota, she added: "I love Chris. I love Suzanne. It feels much better when everybody can be together and people can let go of the more difficult, painful parts of what led to a divorce and focus on the things that led to the marriage in the first place."

The actress, who has recently returned to acting with the new sports drama movie 'Marty Supreme', recently shared that the #MeToo movement has helped to change the culture of Hollywood.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Gwyneth explained: "There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand, or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst.

"I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed."