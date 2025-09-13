New Delhi: The highly anticipated anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, has finally premiered in Indian theatres and is taking the box office by storm.

The popular Japanese anime franchise’s latest movie has received an overwhelming response from Indian viewers. Released in five languages, Japanese with English subtitles, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film has captivated audiences across the country.

Box Office Collections on Opening Day

According to early estimates by trade tracking website Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned approximately Rs 13 crore on its opening day alone. Theatres were packed throughout the day, starting with a 31.35% morning occupancy that rose steadily to 50.98% by night. Audiences praised the film’s stunning visuals and gripping storyline.

On the other hand, Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai earned Rs 12.25 crore at the Indian box office, marking a decent performance.

Advance Bookings Shatter Records

Ticket sales opened just a week before the release, but the response was extraordinary. Over one lakh tickets were sold for opening day alone, and weekend bookings crossed two and a half lakh across major cinema chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. This surge in demand reflects the growing popularity of anime in India.

The film’s advance bookings during its opening weekend surpassed Rs 15 crore, making it the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action release in India. It also broke the advance booking records previously held by popular anime films like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The enthusiasm surrounding Demon Slayer is unlike anything previously seen for international animated films in India. Ticket prices on platforms such as BookMyShow have surged, with prices reaching up to Rs 700 and even Rs 1000 in some cities. Notably, Demon Slayer became the first Japanese film to be screened as early as 5 AM in Pune.

Pan-India Release in Multiple Languages