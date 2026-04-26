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NewsEntertainmentPeople'Had extraordinary sensitivity': PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
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'Had extraordinary sensitivity': PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the passing of legendary Indian photojournalist Raghu Rai.
 

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
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'Had extraordinary sensitivity': PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of eminent photographer Raghu Rai, describing him as a creative stalwart who immortalised India's vibrancy through his lens.

 In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

The news of Raghu Rai's demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, which featured a poignant black-and-white portrait reflecting the aesthetic he mastered over decades.

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Rai, celebrated for his ability to capture the "extraordinary in the ordinary," leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India's social, political and cultural evolution.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

Also Read: Meet Raghu Rai: Man who photographed India's soul, passes away at 83

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai's lens captured both historic milestones and everyday life.

His evocative images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

The family announced that his cremation will take place today, April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Also Read: Raghu Rai dies at 83: Mallikarjun Kharge, Manish Sisodia mourn icon who 'showed courage to capture every truth'

Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Rai, and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

Tributes poured in from across the artistic and cultural spectrum. 

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