Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable New PICS Of Son Jack Blues Amid Selena Gomez Shade Controversy

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood and giving fans a rare glimpse into her life with her 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. The Rhode founder delighted her followers by sharing adorable snapshots of her bonding moments with her baby boy, just days after celebrating International Women’s Day.

In the sweet Instagram update, Hailey can be seen soaking up the sun with baby Jack, who adorably attempted to grab his mom’s hat. The little one sported a red woolen cap and a white top, though Hailey chose to keep most of his face out of sight. Fans, however, couldn’t stop gushing over the tiny details she did share—especially Jack’s little hands peeking into the frame.

One enthusiastic fan commented, “I can imagine how adorable baby Jack is,” while another wrote, “Those tiny hands, omg, I can’t!”

Have a look at the post:

Before posting these touching mother-son moments, Hailey also shared a throwback photo of herself flaunting her baby bump in honor of International Women’s Day. Reflecting on her journey, she captioned the image, “Happy International Women’s Day. Wildest, coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son in August 2024, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives. While they have yet to reveal Jack Blues Bieber’s face, Hailey frequently teases glimpses of her little one, much to the delight of her fans.

Justin, too, is already envisioning a future for his son in sports. In a recent interview with , the "Peaches" singer shared his excitement about introducing Jack to ice hockey. When asked when he would start training him, Bieber responded enthusiastically, “It’s never too early!”

As the Biebers continue to cherish parenthood, fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments from the couple and their growing family.