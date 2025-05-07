Hania Aamir Creates New Instagram Account After Getting 'Blocked' In India? What Her Team Says

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was one of the first cross-border stars whose Instagram accounts were blocked by India in the wake of dastardly Pahalgam attack which took the innocent lives of 26 tourists. Recently, fans have found that the actress has made a new Instagram account with the username ‘naaamtousunahogaa’, which was also available for the Indian audience.

According to a Reddit post, one of the posts on the account read, “Ye mere andar downfall me bhi mauj masti karne ki himmat aa kaha se rahi hai."

Soon after this news broke on social media, Pakistani fans bashed the move. Later, Hania’s team issued a statement and clarified that she had no intention to please Indians for the sake of work. “Attention please! There’s a misunderstanding going around about Hania’s new account. Some people think she’s trying to reach out to India for work or securing fans there, but that’s not true," the statement read, reports News18.

“Her old private account with us was deleted by Instagram, and she just made a new one with the same name. Unfortunately, it wasn’t set to private yet, which led to the confusion. Let’s clarify that Hania’s actions have nothing to do with seeking work opportunities or following in India. We know her heart!" the team added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday wee hours the Indian Armed Forces launched the Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.