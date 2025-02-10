Hania Aamir Talks About Working With Karan Johar In A Bollywood Film

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has expressed her openness to working in Bollywood, fuelling excitement among fans on both sides of the border. Ever since the news of the ban on Pakistani artists in India being lifted, speculation has been rife about potential collaborations between Pakistani actors and Bollywood filmmakers.

During her recent appearance at an event in London, Hania was asked about the possibility of working with renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. When questioned if she would accept an offer from him, the actress confidently responded, “If something is good, I will do it, Inshallah.” Her statement has sparked conversations about whether Bollywood producers will soon approach her for a project.

Hania Aamir is one of the most celebrated actresses in Pakistan, known for her bubbly personality and impressive performances in dramas and films. With a strong social media presence and a growing fan base, she has become a household name. Given her talent and screen presence, many believe she would be a great fit for Bollywood.

Apart from her career, Hania often makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, and their social media interactions have only added fuel to the speculation. However, Badshah has always maintained the fact that they are good friends. Fans, however, continue to ship them as a potential couple.

With Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan having previously left a mark in Bollywood, many are eager to see if Hania Aamir will follow in their footsteps. If she does collaborate with Karan Johar or any other Bollywood filmmaker, it will be a significant moment for cross-border entertainment.