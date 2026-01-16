New Delhi: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is among the most anticipated releases of the year. Ever since the makers unveiled the film’s first look in 2025, the buzz around the magnum opus has only intensified. One of the key elements setting the film apart is its music, which is being composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

During a conversation on BBC Asian Network’s YouTube channel, Rahman was asked whether his religious beliefs influenced his approach to composing music for Ramayana. Responding to the question, the composer said, “I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story. It is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that. People may argue, but I value all the good things—anything good that one can learn from.”

Quoting a philosophical teaching, Rahman added, “The Prophet has said that knowledge is invaluable, no matter where you get it from, a king, a beggar, a good act, or a bad one. You can’t shy away from things.”

Rahman further said that he is immensely proud of the project as it represents India on a global platform.

“I think we need to rise above small-mindedness and selfishness. When we elevate ourselves, we become radiant, and that’s very important. I am proud of this entire project because it’s from India to the whole world, created with so much love. Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and Ramayana is a Hindu text,” he said.

AR Rahman on Working With Hans Zimmer

Speaking about his experience of collaborating with Hans Zimmer, Rahman revealed that they have only had a few sessions together so far. Explaining their creative process, he said, “It’s terrifying for both of us. We’re scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. In the promo, Hans created a soundscape, and I took that and added Sanskrit verses at the end. What’s complicated is that we’re working on something so epic—something every Indian knows—yet we have to give them something new.”

He added, “We’re trying to present something from India to the world.”

The composer also shared that working on Ramayana has required him to unlearn certain instincts.

“Our instincts often say, ‘This is how Ramayana should sound,’ but we also need to absorb the timeless quality embedded in the culture. It’s still a process. I’m working closely with Dr Kumar Vishwas, who is almost at a professor-level when it comes to Ramayana and the Hindi language. Every atom of his body speaks Ramayana. He comes up with lyrics effortlessly and is an incredibly kind person. We’re having a lot of fun, and everything feels new,” Rahman said.

Rahman also described producer Namit Malhotra as “a boss and a child at the same time,” noting that he is constantly excited to know what Rahman and Zimmer are discussing or composing.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with Part One slated for Diwali 2026 and Part Two arriving on Diwali 2027.