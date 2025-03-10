Washington: Renowned film composer Hans Zimmer has spoken out against the Academy's decision to disqualify his score for 'Dune: Part Two' from Oscars consideration.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Zimmer called the ruling "stupid" and explained his reasoning.

"It's not really a sore point," Zimmer said, adding, "It's just such a stupid point -- how can it be a sore point?"

He went on to explain that the Academy's decision was based on his use of thematic elements from the first 'Dune' film in the second installment.

However, Zimmer argued that the two films are not separate entities but rather two parts of a single story arc.

"I got disqualified because I was using material from the first movie in the second movie, but it's not a sequel," Zimmer explained.

He added, "It is the completion; both movies are one arc. So was I supposed to take all the character themes away, write new character themes, and develop them? It's just a stupid rule."

The Academy's eligibility requirements state that a score for an eligible film must comprise a minimum of 35 per cent of the total music in the film.

For sequels and franchises, the score cannot use more than 20 per cent of the preexisting themes and music from previous installments.

Zimmer's comments come after Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve criticized the Academy's decision earlier this year.

Villeneuve argued that the two films tell essentially the same story and that Zimmer's score is an integral part of that narrative.

"I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year," Villeneuve said, adding, "I don't use the word genius often, but Hans is one."

According to Deadline, Zimmer also confirmed that he is working on the score for 'Dune: Messiah,' the third installment in the 'Dune' franchise.

When asked if he had already begun composing the score, Zimmer coyly replied, "Mmm, maybe."