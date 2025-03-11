Hansal Mehta Praises Young Talent, Sees Raghav Juyal, Ishaan Khatter And Zahan Kapoor As The Future Of Bollywood

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, celebrated for his acclaimed works such as Shahid and the hit web series Scam 1992, has expressed his strong belief that the Hindi film industry is not in crisis but rather on the brink of transformation. Responding to recent claims, including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s article Bollywood Is Falling, which criticized the current generation of actors, Mehta stressed that Bollywood does not need saving, but a shift in priorities.

“For those predicting doom for Bollywood—pause. The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic,” Mehta wrote in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter).

Long Post :

Hindi Cinema Needs a Reset



For those predicting doom for Bollywood—pause. The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic.



The… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 10, 2025

Mehta emphasized that relying on star power alone is no longer enough to attract cinema-goers. Instead, he sees the future of Hindi cinema in directors who can craft compelling, authentic stories. “The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it. The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does.”

While Agnihotri’s recent comments questioned the abilities of younger actors, Mehta countered by championing the new wave of talent in Bollywood. He believes that a fresh generation of performers, writers, and filmmakers are ready to redefine the industry, provided producers support them with visionary projects.

“It will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity,” Mehta continued. “It will need solid financial discipline, an intelligent exhibition strategy, and well-thought-out marketing—not just the template paid publicity that benefits publicists more than the industry.”

Among the emerging stars he sees as key to Bollywood’s future, Mehta specifically singled out Raghav Juyal, Ishaan Khatter, and Zahan Kapoor.

Raghav Juyal – The Unpredictable Wildcard

Raghav Juyal is more than just a dancer or comic actor—he is instinct in motion. His performance in Kill was a revelation, showcasing an unpredictable and raw energy that set him apart. Mehta believes that if given the right space, Juyal could continually surprise audiences with his unique charm. “Hindi cinema needs to take more chances on actors like him,” he said, noting that such performers bring an exciting unpredictability to the screen.

Ishaan Khatter – The Untapped Dynamo

Ishaan Khatter has demonstrated remarkable versatility, from Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds to A Suitable Boy and Pippa. His sharp instincts and infectious energy make him a standout talent who deserves roles that challenge him beyond the conventional. Mehta sees a bright future for Khatter in roles that push the boundaries of his craft.

Zahan Kapoor – The Breakthrough Name

Zahan Kapoor’s impressive debut in Faraaz showed maturity and restraint beyond his years. His follow-up performance in Black Warrant further established him as an actor to watch. With his depth and sincerity, Kapoor is poised for a career that will leave a lasting impact on the industry.

Mehta also called on streaming platforms to reevaluate their approach, urging them to invest in emerging talent rather than relying solely on data and algorithms. “You have the data. Now have some faith. In talent. Start backing actors, not algorithms,” he urged.

For Mehta, directors should prioritize casting actors based on their skill and depth, rather than their familiarity with audiences. “Cast actors for the role, the skill, the depth. Not just familiarity. The audience is hungry for authentic, lived-in performances,” he emphasized.

In conclusion, Hansal Mehta’s message was clear: Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving, but it does need a fresh, bold approach. His formula for change is simple: “Invest in actors, not ‘stars.’ Write without fear. Direct with conviction.”

Mehta acknowledged that his thoughts come from a place of genuine concern for the future of the industry and apologized in advance for any unintended omissions.