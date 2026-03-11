Advertisement
HANSIKA MOTWANI

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya granted mutual divorce by Mumbai court; actor seeks no alimony: reports

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have been granted a mutual consent divorce by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra, with the actor choosing not to seek any alimony.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya granted mutual divorce by Mumbai court; actor seeks no alimony: reports(Image: X)

New Delhi: Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb, according to her lawyer Adnan Shaikh, as reported by NDTV.

Court Grants Divorce by Mutual Consent

In a statement, Adnan Shaikh confirmed that the marriage was dissolved after both parties agreed that their relationship had irretrievably broken down.

“Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” he said.

Shaikh added that Motwani had initially approached Khaturiya seeking an amicable separation. The process concluded after Khaturiya filed an affidavit before the court confirming his consent to the dissolution of their marriage.

No Alimony Claimed by the Actor

Motwani did not seek any financial settlement from her former husband, her lawyer clarified.

“It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” Shaikh said.

He added that the reasons for the breakdown were submitted before the court and that the actor now wishes to focus on moving forward with her personal life and professional commitments.

Wedding in Jaipur in 2022

Hansika Motwani, known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and My Name Is Shruthi, married Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Just weeks earlier, Khaturiya had proposed to the actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in November 2022.

Motwani had shared photos of the proposal on Instagram with the caption “Now and Forever.”

Split Rumours Surfaced Last Year

Speculation about the couple’s separation began in August last year after reports suggested they had been living apart for some time.

The rumours intensified when Motwani deleted several of her wedding pictures from Instagram. The actor has not yet publicly commented on the divorce.

