Hansika Motwani Deletes All Her Wedding Photos With Husband Sohael Khaturiya Amid Divorce Rumours - Trending Bollywood News

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani, who started off her acting career early as a child artist went on to star in popular television shows to Bollywood and later predominantly worked in South Indian films. The actress's personal life has been under scanner over last few days since rumours of all is not well in her marital paradise have been doing the rounds.

Hansika Removed All Wedding Pictures, Videos

According to HT report, Hansika has moved back in with her mother, hinting at a possible fallout with her husband. Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya announced their engagement in November 2022, they tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur in a big fat Indian wedding ceremony.

Hansika-Sohael's Wedding Documentary

Her wedding was also filmed as a 6-episoder reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). It gave a sneak-peek into their blooming love story and how Sohael proposed to her under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to their grand wedding celebrations.

Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, a woman speculated to be close to Hansika. Interestingly, actress's brother had a longstanding friendship with Sohael.

Sohael Khaturiya-Hansika Motwani on social media

Amid speculation about discord in marital life, Sohael has now made his Instagram profile private. Meanwhile, Hansika has not commented on the rising speculation about their divorce news yet. Netizens are wondering if all it well, since their social media activities suggest 'all is not well'.

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Telugu movies including 105 Minuttess, Jaanu and Guardian. She has a couple of Tamil and Hindi movies in her kitty.