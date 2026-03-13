Hansika Motwani shares first post after divorce from Sohael Khaturiya; What does ‘Chardi Kala’ mean?

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani recently posted a message of hope and resilience amid the announcement of her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The actress was granted a divorce on March 11 after three years of marriage. The couple reportedly filed for separation by mutual consent. She also took to social media to share a positive message.

On Thursday, Hansika posted a short note on her Instagram Stories that read, “Chardi Kala always.”

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The Punjabi phrase refers to maintaining eternal optimism, resilience, and high spirits amidst difficulties. While the actor did not directly refer to the divorce, many interpreted the message as a reflection of her current mindset following the end of her marriage. So far, neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly spoken about their separation.

About Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage

Hansika Motwani is popular for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and My Name Is Shruthi. She tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace. Just weeks earlier, Khaturiya had proposed to the actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in November 2022.

Motwani had shared photos of the proposal on Instagram along with the caption, “Now and Forever.”

Reports about the couple’s separation began in August last year after claims of the couple living apart surfaced.

The rumours intensified when Motwani deleted many of her wedding pictures from Instagram. The actor has not yet publicly commented on the divorce.

Lawyer Confirms Divorce

In a statement, the actress’ lawyer confirmed that the marriage was dissolved after both parties agreed that their relationship had irretrievably broken down.

“Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court, Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” he said.

The lawyer added that Motwani had initially approached Khaturiya seeking an amicable separation. The process concluded after Khaturiya filed an affidavit before the court confirming his consent to the dissolution of their marriage.

No Alimony Claimed by the Actor

Motwani did not seek any financial settlement from her former husband, her lawyer clarified.

“It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” Shaikh said.

He added that the reasons for the breakdown were submitted before the court and that the actor now wishes to focus on moving forward with her personal life and professional commitments.