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Hansika Motwanni visits Tirupati Temple, shares breathtaking morning glimpse

Tirupati Temple: Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is among India's most prominent Hindu shrines.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Hansika Motwanni visits Tirupati Temple, shares breathtaking morning glimpse
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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