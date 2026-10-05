/Hanuman Ansh director urges people to check before rushing towards Kainchi Dham for darshan

New Delhi: Director Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has not just turned out to be a massive hit at the box office but also a crowd-puller, as several devotees rush to visit Kainchi Dham in Nainital. Over the last few days, several videos on social media alleged that there has been a huge influx of people arriving at the ashram after watching the movie.
Kainchi Dham is a famous ashram and Hanuman Temple located located in the Kumaon Hills in Uttarakhand. The first temple was inaugurated in June 1964. It is associated with Neem or Neeb Karoli Baba. Reacting to the huge influx of crowd, resulting in chaos, Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi requested visitors to exercise discretion before heading to the site.
On Sunday evening, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi shared a video on Instagram to make an appeal to people. He said, “Kainchi Dham mein bahut bheed hui hai iss waqt aur bahut saare logon ka yeh kehna hai ki wahan Hanuman Ansh film dekhne ke baad log wahan pahunch gaye hain. Yadi aisa hai toh bhi aur yadi aisa nahi hai toh bhi humein sabhi ko wahan ki paristhiti pata karke hi wahan jaana chahiye (Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. Whether that is the case or not, people should visit only after checking the current situation).”
“Aap sabhi se anurodh hai ki aise samay mein yadi Kainchi Dham mein bahut bheed hai aur ghanton ki line lagi hai, toh aap in sthanon par bhi ja sakte hain... Mera aapse anurodh hai ki aisi sthiti na ho paaye ki aapke ghar mein bachche aur mahilayein wahan suffocate ho rahi hon, ya traffic jam mein phansi hui hon (It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding and a long queue at Kainchi Dham, you visit these other places as well. Please do not put yourself in a situation where the women and children in your family feel suffocated or get stuck in a traffic jam),” he added.
The massive rush took place over the long extended weekend of the October 2 holiday.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a film made on a humble budget of Rs 2 crore. Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and is now the third Hindi movie this year to reach the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.
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