Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Anupam Kher Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, legendary actor Anupam Kher visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers there.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to all, Kher, on Instagram, wrote, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav! Today, I specially visited Siddhivinayak Temple and prayed to Ganapati Bappa and Bajrang Bali! Worshipped for all of you too! And offered my film #TanviTheGreat at the feet of the Lord! We have completed our work with great faith and hard work. Now Ganapati ji and Hanuman ji will bless us! Hail Lord Ganesh! Hail Bajrang Bali."

Take A Look At The Post:

Recently, Kher revealed the first look of his much-anticipated directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great'. The teaser, released by Anupam Kher Studios, hinted at a heartwarming and inspiring story about a mysterious young girl named Tanvi.

The video introduces audiences to Tanvi, a character whose aura exudes innocence, dreams, hope, and kindness.

Sharing the first look on social media, Kher wrote, "I made the decision to create #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life! Now the time has come to share this 'piece of my heart' with all of you! But slowly... and with a lot of love! Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don't know. What we do know is...Tanvi is different, but no less!"

The film, directed by Kher himself, features music by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

In a conversation with ANI, Kher discussed the challenges of bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to life.

"Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene, maine koi financer nahin dhunda. Jo bhi logon ne film finance ki hai shuruat mein... dheere dheere aapko yeh kahaniyan pata lagenge," he shared. (I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, and I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories.)

Kher admitted the journey was far from easy. "It would have been easier for me to go to someone and say that I want to make this film... I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make the film based on my own conviction. When you walk on the path of your own conviction, it is a lonely one, and when you are alone, there is also some fear. But in the end, you realize that the product I have created is mine," he added.

'Tanvi The Great' also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen and will feature sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.