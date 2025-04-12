Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Chiranjeevi, Nimrat Kaur, Jackky Bhagnani And Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Celebration is in the air as devotees mark the divine birth of Lord Hanuman — a symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering faith. Also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, this sacred day falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month Chaitra. Joining in the festive spirit, celebrities including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Shilpa Shetty, Jackky Bhagnani, and others extended their wishes to fans and followers.

Take A Look At Celebs Wishes On Hanuman Jayanti:

Chiranjeevi extended heartfelt wishes to fans on the birth anniversary of his favourite deity Lord Hanuman. He took to Instagram and shared his warm wishes, ''Hanuman Jayanthi wishes to all''. Marking the special occasion, the Megastar unveiled the first single from his highly anticipated film Vishwambhara — 'Raama Raama', a soulful tribute that beautifully captures Hanuman’s unwavering devotion to Lord Shri Ram.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to extend warm wishes on the sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. She shared a striking poster of Lord Hanuman, adorned with a powerful chanting mantra.

Jackky Bhagnani also joined in the celebrations, sharing a motion poster with divine music on Instagram as he extended his warm wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Nimrat Kaur also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing sacred lines from the Hanuman Chalisa alongside a divine poster set against a vibrant saffron (Bhagwa) background, radiating spiritual energy and devotion.

Esha Deol also joined the festive celebrations, extending warm wishes on Hanuman Janmotsav. She prayed for Lord Hanuman’s divine blessings to reach all her fans.

Actress Esha Gupta celebrated Hanuman Jayanti by sharing a divine poster of Lord Hanuman on her Instagram story section, accompanied by the soulful recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa in the background. Her tribute beautifully captured the spirit of devotion and reverence.

The film fraternity came together to celebrate this auspicipous occasion, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from all corners. This collective reverence reflects the deep spiritual connection many celebrities share with Lord Hanuman. His embodiment of strength, devotion, perseverance and selfless service continues to inspire all of his devotees. Jai Bajrangbali!