Happy Baisakhi 2025: From Diljit Dosanjh To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

New Delhi: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across India today. The festival, particularly significant in Punjab, marks the start of the harvest season and holds deep cultural, religious, and agricultural importance. Falling on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, according to the solar calendar, Baisakhi is observed with vibrant traditions, prayers, and joyous gatherings.

On this festive occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their warm wishes with fans.

Actor Sunny Deol, whose recent release Jaat has been garnering attention, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories to mark the day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also extended her greetings via Instagram Stories, wishing peace and prosperity to her followers.

Bobby Deol joined in the celebrations with a special post on his Instagram, acknowledging the cultural importance of the festival.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s team shared a video on Instagram showing the singer-actor visiting a gurdwara, reflecting the spiritual essence of the day.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared his wishes, joining the list of celebrities spreading festive cheer online.

As messages of love and positivity poured in from the entertainment industry, fans were reminded of the unity and joy that festivals like Baisakhi bring across communities.