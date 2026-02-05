Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 7 unmissable films which highlight his acting prowess!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today and as he turns the milestone 50, let's revisit some of his path-breaking movies. From Guru to Ghoomer -the actor who has completed 25 years in cinema, has managed to impress his viewers with powerful acting chops and critically acclaimed projects.

Take a look at his 7 best film roles ever:

1. I Want To Talk

This Shoojit Sircar movie is based on the real-life story of a single father whose life changes after he is diagnosed with cancer. It tells a heart-touching narrative of how he deals with the life-altering cancer surgery and his relationship with daughter. The movie earned Abhishek Bachchan his 'best actor' trophy at the 70th Filmfare Awards.

2. Be Happy

Abhishek Bachchan, who impressed critics and masses in the role of a father in 'I Want To Talk', did a fab job in 'Be Happy' as well. The dance drama film written and directed by Remo D'Souza. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar in lead roles.

3. Dasvi

The 2022 social comedy was helmed by debutante director Tushar Jalota. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, the movie had Bachchan Jr playing the role of an uneducated politician, with Gautam as an IPS officer.

4. Ghoomer

In this sports drama by R Balki, Abhishek Bachchan played Padam 'Paddy' Singh Sodhi - the unsympathetic and failed test cricketer who turns coach for Anina 'Ani' Dixit, played by Saiyami Kher. The actress's character becomes paraplegic losing her right hand due to a freak accident and the story moves forward with how she trains with the coach to reinvent herself, becoming a left-arm spinner for the Indian national team.

5. Ludo

In this 2020 black comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu - 4 different stories won over the audiences. The ensemble cast included Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney.

6. Guru

Directed by Mani Ratnam in 2007, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, R Madhavan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film is loosely based on the life renowned late Indian businessman Dhirubhai Ambani. The widely appreciated movie became the only top-earning Hindi film in that year

7. Bob Biswas

Jr Bachchan was largely praised for his portrayal, with many calling it one of his best performances, noting his ability to shed his star image for a quiet, menacing, and vulnerable character. Directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani, starring Abhishek Bachchan as the titular role, originally played by Saswata Chatterjee.