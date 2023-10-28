New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has time and again swooned everyone with her charm and looks. As Aditi marks her 37th birthday today, the actress is all set to grace the silver screen with a diverse range of projects that showcase her versatility as an actress. From historical dramas to thought-provoking narratives, Aditi's upcoming projects promise to be a treat for cinema lovers. Here’s a sneak peek into her exciting lineup:

Heeramandi

'Heeramandi' is Aditi’s second collaboration with the visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This much-anticipated project has created a buzz in the world of Indian entertainment. The upcoming series is set against the backdrop of the historic red-light district, offering a unique and captivating insight on characters and their complexities. Aditi’s character will showcase her versatility as an actress, and we will see her diving into a rich and strong storyline. Heeramandi promises to be a visual and narrative treat that will transport viewers to a bygone era filled with intrigue, drama, and compelling storytelling. Fans and cinephiles alike are excited to see Aditi Rao Hydari in this series, which will premiere on Netflix at the end of the year.

Gandhi Talks

Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi's collaboration in 'Gandhi Talks' is highly anticipated. Aditi, known for her role as a mute girl in 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', will embark on a unique cinematic journey. With her acting prowess and Vijay Sethupathi's stellar presence, 'Gandhi Talks' promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally rich experience. Notably, the film is dialogue-free, relying solely on the music of renowned composer A.R. Rahman. This extraordinary union of talent assures a memorable exploration of history and values, making it a project eagerly awaited by fans and cinephiles.

Lioness

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming Hollywood project, 'Lioness', is currently in production and represents a significant milestone in her career. For those unaware of her achievements, while she has made her mark on the global fashion scene as the face of a renowned international cosmetic brand, her foray into acting on the international stage is set to demonstrate her exceptional talent worldwide, establishing her as a versatile actress. 'Lioness' is poised to deliver a compelling and impactful narrative, with Aditi portraying a strong and empowering character. As she enters the worl of international cinema, her fans eagerly await her performance, anticipating a brilliant and emotionally charged portrayal. Aditi's involvement in 'Lioness' not only shows her unwavering commitment to her craft but also unlocks exciting opportunities in Hollywood.

As Aditi's versatile artistry encompasses diverse genres. We look forward to her exciting projects, catering to global and Indian audiences alike. Let us know which of these three upcoming ventures of Aditi Rao Hyadri are you looking forward to?