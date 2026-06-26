/Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor: A Look at his net worth, luxury lifestyle and upcoming projects

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday on June 26, 2026, marking another milestone in his career spanning over a decade in the film industry. The actor continues to remain in the spotlight, not only for his acting projects but also for his luxurious lifestyle and growing financial portfolio.
Arjun Kapoor's wealth has witnessed steady growth over the years, with industry estimates placing his current net worth between Rs 75 crore and Rs 90 crore. His earnings primarily come from films, lucrative brand endorsements, and other commercial ventures.
According to media reports, as noted by Filmieat, the actor charges approximately Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore per film, making him one of the well-paid actors in Bollywood's current generation.
Despite belonging to a prominent Bollywood family, Arjun Kapoor's journey in the industry has been marked by its own set of challenges. As per a 2022 report by CAKnowledge, the actor had built an estimated net worth of around Rs 74 crore after completing a decade in Bollywood.
Since then, his financial portfolio has continued to expand through films, endorsements, and strategic brand associations.
Arjun Kapoor's passion for luxury automobiles is well known. His collection includes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs among Indian celebrities. The premium vehicle is known for its advanced technology, comfort, and performance.
The actor has also been spotted driving high-performance British luxury SUVs, reflecting his preference for premium automobiles.
Apart from his cars, Arjun Kapoor is known for his fashion choices. His wardrobe features luxury labels such as Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. His outfits frequently attract attention across social media platforms, with fans praising his stylish appearances and signature looks.
Oversized designer sunglasses, limited-edition sneakers, and contemporary streetwear have become key elements of his fashion identity, making him a style inspiration for many young fans.
As he steps into his 41st year, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for several upcoming projects across theatrical releases and OTT platforms. With a diverse lineup in the pipeline, the actor is expected to further strengthen both his professional profile and financial standing.
From overcoming early career challenges to establishing himself as a successful actor with a lavish lifestyle, Arjun Kapoor's journey continues to reflect resilience, consistency, and evolution in the entertainment industry.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.