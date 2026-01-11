Happy Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh! 7 Times Dangal Star Made Style Statement With Her Ethnic And Western Looks

As Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday today, we take a look at seven notable moments showcasing her ethnic and Western fashion choices, from traditional sarees to contemporary Western outfits.

Pristine Elegance in White

Fatima’s love for understated tradition shone through in a pristine white Manish Malhotra saree adorned with intricate pearl detailing and a finely finished border. Paired with a sweetheart-neckline blouse, the look was elevated with a stacked pearl choker, subtle studs, rings, and a neatly styled bun, letting the saree remain the star of the show.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Co-ordinated Chic

Lighting up social media, the actress stepped out in a mermaid-style skirt teamed with a strapless ombré blouse featuring a dramatic structured design. Keeping the focus on the outfit, she opted for a half-bun hairstyle and fresh, glass-like makeup.

Old-School Bollywood Glam

Channelling retro Bollywood charm, Fatima donned wide-legged pants with statement cuts around the waist, paired with a collared, striped shirt-blouse with folded sleeves. Minimal jewellery and loose waves completed the effortlessly sassy look.

Also Read | ‘I Was Addicted to An Image of Myself’: Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On Bulimia, Body Image Struggles And Living With Epilepsy

Power Dressing in a Skirt Suit

Bold and contemporary, Fatima embraced a black and brown pleated skirt paired with an elongated coat, its sleeves casually rolled up. Styled with sheer stockings, sleek hair, and selective jewellery, the ensemble was a perfect blend of drama and sophistication.

Yellow with a Twist

Sophistication met subtle experimentation in a light yellow saree featuring a thin silver border. The one-sided blouse added an off-beat edge, while minimal jewellery and a soft bun kept the look refined and graceful.

The Lady in Black

Giving winter dressing an ethnic update, Fatima opted for a black velvet saree with contrasting white borders. Paired with a cut-out blouse and a striking emerald pendant, she skipped additional jewellery, allowing the rich fabric to take centre stage.

Sequins That Sparkle

Rounding off her fashion moments, Fatima dazzled in a sequined saree embellished throughout, paired with a tailored blouse featuring pearl-detailed sleeves. A chunky ring and minimal earrings added just the right finishing touch.