Happy Birthday Giorgia Andriani: 6 Times She Served Major Drape Goals

New Delhi: As Giorgia Andriani celebrates her birthday today! Born in Puglia, Italy, She is known for 'Martin (2024)', 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' and 'Karoline Kamakshi (2019)'.

Giorgia has repeatedly proven that the traditional saree needs no cultural boundaries to shine, turning heads with her impeccable styling choices. And we must highlight how the Indo-Italian Diva has consistently delivered saree looks that blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication.

Giorgia Andriani often makes headline for her fashion statement she has served. On her birthday, Here are her six most stunning drape looks!

Take A Look At Her Most Served Looks In Saree:

1. Organza Ft. Giorgia Andriani

The gorgeous Giorgia added all the 'chaar chaand' to this already gorgeous hand painted pastel green pure silk organza saree, enhanced with hand embroidered gota.

2. Ditch Red, Slay In Mustard

Giorgia looked absolutely in vogue with the saree game in a mustard-coloured ruffle haute couture contemporary fusion saree made from pure chiffon, detailed with intricate embellishments.

3. Black Never Disappointed

Giorgia can carry whatever it is that she chooses to wear. But this black saree from a premium couture brand, took the cake. Rather simple looking, the highlight of the saree was the detailed embroidery on the blouse and pallu, which added the 'wow' element to the ensemble.

4. Glitters Is Giorgia

Giorgia looked like she could stop the presses with her daring yet sexy shimmery lycra draped pre-stitched saree, that came with an equally stunning and complimenting frosted embroidered blouse.

5. Pink In Power

The birthday girl bring the power in Pink, a look to served best in your next OOTD fashion, this drapped look served best by her making a statement style that will turn heads.

6. Golden Baby

Giorgia Andriani has completely owned her saree looks. Her this golden saree is a pure pinterest worthy look, a perfect pick for you to make another fashion statement in traditional best.

Whether she's experimenting with bold prints, playing with unconventional blouse designs, embracing vibrant hues, or adding unexpected accessories. Giorgia's saree game never disappoints.