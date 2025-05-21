Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904153https://zeenews.india.com/people/happy-birthday-giorgia-andriani-6-times-she-served-major-drape-goals-2904153.html
NewsLifestylePeople
GIORGIA ANDRIANI

Happy Birthday Giorgia Andriani: 6 Times She Served Major Drape Goals

Giorgia Andriani turns 36 today! On her special day let's revisit her most served look in that will make you steal her saree collection. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Giorgia Andriani: 6 Times She Served Major Drape Goals (Image: @giorgia.andriani22/ Instagram)

New Delhi: As Giorgia Andriani celebrates her birthday today! Born in Puglia, Italy, She is known for 'Martin (2024)', 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' and 'Karoline Kamakshi (2019)'.

Giorgia has repeatedly proven that the traditional saree needs no cultural boundaries to shine, turning heads with her impeccable styling choices. And we must highlight how the Indo-Italian Diva has consistently delivered saree looks that blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. 

Giorgia Andriani often makes headline for her fashion statement she has served. On her birthday, Here are her six most stunning drape looks!

Take A Look At Her Most Served Looks In Saree: 

1. Organza Ft. Giorgia Andriani

The gorgeous Giorgia added all the 'chaar chaand' to this already gorgeous hand painted pastel green pure silk organza saree, enhanced with hand embroidered gota. 

2. Ditch Red, Slay In Mustard

Giorgia looked absolutely in vogue with the saree game in a mustard-coloured ruffle haute couture contemporary fusion saree made from pure chiffon, detailed with intricate embellishments. 

3. Black Never Disappointed

Giorgia can carry whatever it is that she chooses to wear. But this black saree from a premium couture brand, took the cake. Rather simple looking, the highlight of the saree was the detailed embroidery on the blouse and pallu, which added the 'wow' element to the ensemble. 

4. Glitters Is Giorgia

Giorgia looked like she could stop the presses with her daring yet sexy shimmery lycra draped pre-stitched saree, that came with an equally stunning and complimenting frosted embroidered blouse.

5. Pink In Power

The birthday girl bring the power in Pink, a look to served best in your next OOTD fashion, this drapped look served best by her making a statement style that will turn heads. 

6. Golden Baby 

 Giorgia Andriani has completely owned her saree looks. Her this golden saree is a pure pinterest worthy look, a perfect pick for you to make another fashion statement in traditional best.  

Whether she's experimenting with bold prints, playing with unconventional blouse designs, embracing vibrant hues, or adding unexpected accessories. Giorgia's saree game never disappoints. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK