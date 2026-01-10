Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Rs 2,000 Crore Net Worth To Luxury Homes And Supercars - A Look At His Luxurious Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turns 51, the actor continues to reign not just on the silver screen but also in the world of wealth and luxury. One of the richest and most influential stars in the Indian film industry, Hrithik has built an empire that goes far beyond acting, spanning real estate, luxury automobiles and successful business ventures.

Hrithik Roshan's Impressive Net Worth

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Hrithik Roshan boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 2,000 crore. While films remain a major source of income, his diversified investments and brand ventures contribute significantly to his massive fortune.

Hrithik Roshan’s Luxury Real Estate Portfolio

Among the most talked-about celebrity homes in Mumbai is Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing duplex, designed with a Santorini-inspired aesthetic. The actor also owns two premium apartments on Mumbai’s Juhu–Versova Link Road, including a sprawling penthouse spread across 38,000 sq ft. Located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors, the penthouse offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, as reported by GQ India. The residence features a private elevator leading directly to an open-to-sky terrace. Valued at Rs 67.5 crore, the property includes parking for over 10 cars and is often described as a “mansion in the sky.” His second apartment in the same area cost Rs 30 crore, with an additional Rs 2 crore spent on stamp duty, taking his total investment in the property to nearly ₹100 crore.

Beyond the city, Hrithik also owns a lavish 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. According to Mumbai Mirror, the property features four spacious bedrooms, a gym, a private swimming pool and a garden dedicated to organic farming. The actor frequently hosts family and friends at the serene getaway.

Hrithik Roshan’s Luxury Car Collection

A self-confessed automobile enthusiast, Hrithik Roshan’s garage is lined with some of the world’s most luxurious cars. Leading the list is his Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, valued at approximately Rs 7 crore. Powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, the luxury sedan delivers 563 hp and 780 Nm of torque, reaching 0–100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, as per the same report.

Another prized possession is the Mercedes-Maybach S600, worth around Rs 2.70 crore. Regarded as one of the most luxurious cars globally, the Maybach is equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing 523 bhp and 830 Nm of torque. Adding to his enviable collection is the Maserati Spyder, priced at Rs 2.51 crore in India, which blends elegance and sportiness with a Ferrari-derived V8 engine and an electronically operated convertible top.

Hrithik Roshan’s Expensive Watch Collection

Complementing his refined taste, Hrithik also owns an impressive collection of luxury watches. Among them is a Rolex Submariner Date worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.

Apart from films, endorsements and high-value investments, Hrithik Roshan is also the founder of HRX, a homegrown fitness and lifestyle brand. As per reports, the sportswear brand is valued at nearly ₹200 crore, making it one of the most successful celebrity-led businesses in India.