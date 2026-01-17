Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Sonu Nigam Performs For Bollywood Legend’s 81st Celebration - WATCH

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Legendary poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 81st birthday today. Known for shaping Hindi cinema for decades, Akhtar has penned some of Bollywood’s most memorable and moving lyrics. His songs continue to resonate across generations, keeping his legacy alive.

Gala Celebration with Stars

To mark the special day, Akhtar’s family and friends came together for a grand celebration. A video from the event, which has gone viral on social media, shows singer Sonu Nigam performing the birthday song, 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’, at the launch of Goongoonalo for the veteran artist. Actress Shabana Azmi was seen enjoying the performance, while Javed Akhtar himself joined Nigam on stage to complete the song, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

A Year of Cultural Milestones

Last year, Javed Akhtar, alongside musical legends Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and Prasoon Joshi, marked a milestone in India’s cultural landscape by launching Goongoonalo, the country’s first artist-owned cultural app. The platform, designed by and for artists, celebrates music, poetry, storytelling, and creative freedom, further cementing Akhtar’s commitment to nurturing Indian art and culture.

Sonu Nigam’s Recent Work in the Spotlight

Sonu Nigam, who performed at Akhtar’s birthday, has recently been in the news for his contribution to the Border 2 album. The album’s first track, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, is a reimagined version of the iconic song ‘Sandesa Aate Hai’. Nigam described the song as “more than just a melody,” dedicating it to India’s courageous soldiers and their families.

The original Border song, composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar, was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod for the 1999 war film starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. In Border 2, Mithoon reworked the music while Manoj Muntashir penned new lyrics, breathing fresh life into the beloved classic.