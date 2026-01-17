Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007838https://zeenews.india.com/people/happy-birthday-javed-akhtar-sonu-nigam-performs-for-bollywood-legend-s-81st-celebration-watch-3007838.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHappy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Sonu Nigam Performs For Bollywood Legend’s 81st Celebration - WATCH
JAVED AKHTAR

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Sonu Nigam Performs For Bollywood Legend’s 81st Celebration - WATCH

Legendary poet Javed Akhtar turns 81, celebrated with a starry musical tribute by Sonu Nigam and friends.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Sonu Nigam Performs For Bollywood Legend’s 81st Celebration - WATCH(Image: IMDb)

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Legendary poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 81st birthday today. Known for shaping Hindi cinema for decades, Akhtar has penned some of Bollywood’s most memorable and moving lyrics. His songs continue to resonate across generations, keeping his legacy alive.

Gala Celebration with Stars

To mark the special day, Akhtar’s family and friends came together for a grand celebration. A video from the event, which has gone viral on social media, shows singer Sonu Nigam performing the birthday song, 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’, at the launch of Goongoonalo for the veteran artist. Actress Shabana Azmi was seen enjoying the performance, while Javed Akhtar himself joined Nigam on stage to complete the song, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

A Year of Cultural Milestones

Last year, Javed Akhtar, alongside musical legends Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and Prasoon Joshi, marked a milestone in India’s cultural landscape by launching Goongoonalo, the country’s first artist-owned cultural app. The platform, designed by and for artists, celebrates music, poetry, storytelling, and creative freedom, further cementing Akhtar’s commitment to nurturing Indian art and culture.

Sonu Nigam’s Recent Work in the Spotlight

Sonu Nigam, who performed at Akhtar’s birthday, has recently been in the news for his contribution to the Border 2 album. The album’s first track, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, is a reimagined version of the iconic song ‘Sandesa Aate Hai’. Nigam described the song as “more than just a melody,” dedicating it to India’s courageous soldiers and their families.

The original Border song, composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar, was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod for the 1999 war film starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. In Border 2, Mithoon reworked the music while Manoj Muntashir penned new lyrics, breathing fresh life into the beloved classic.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda
Mumbai new mayor 2026
Explained | Mumbai’s New Mayor: Process, Timeline And What BMC Results Mean
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: 30 Tableaux, Op Sindoor Glory, Vande Mataram Theme
AAP
Don't Lie Or Commit ‘Farziwada' In Name Of Forensic Report: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Sena vs Sena
Sena Battle On For Mumbai Mayoral Seat? Shinde Faction Move Leaders To Resort
India US trade dispute
India Flips The Script? Tariff On US Pulses Sparks Fresh Trade Tensions
BRICS Naval Exercise
MEA: BRICS Naval Exercise 'Purely South African Initiative'
Ageing
Ageing Gracefully At Home: How Assisted Living Empowers Seniors
Technology
Are Third-Party Apps Dangerous? Check Benefits And Here's How To Stay Safe