Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Iconic Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 46th birthday today, September 21, marking over two decades of dominance in Indian cinema. Renowned for her versatile performances across blockbusters such as Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Golmaal 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Singham Again, the actor continues to reign supreme at the box office. Her latest release, the crime investigative drama Daayra, hit theatres on September 18, 2026.
Beyond her film credentials, as per a report by NDTV, Kareena remains one of the highest-paid actors in the country, commanding an estimated Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore per film. Combined with lucrative brand endorsements, her total net worth is estimated at Rs 485 crore.
Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, reside in a sprawling 3,000 sq ft apartment in Bandra named Satguru Sharan, valued between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore. Designed by interior architect Darshini Shah, the residence blends vintage colonial furniture, red-and-white panelled walls, statement chandeliers, and curated art pieces with personal family travel mementoes of their children, Taimur and Jeh.
In addition to their primary Mumbai residence, the couple reportedly owns a luxurious holiday property in Gstaad, Switzerland, estimated to be worth around Rs 33 crore.
High-End Garage: Mercedes, Range Rover, And BMW
Kareena's automobile collection features an array of top-tier luxury SUVs and sedans, including:
Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Valued from Rs 1.71 crore.
BMW X7: Priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.25 crore.
Range Rover Sport: Valued at approximately Rs 99 lakh.
Audi Q7: Priced between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 95 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Valued between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 88 lakh.
Known for her impeccable street style, Kareena’s wardrobe boasts an extraordinary collection of luxury handbags:
Hermès Birkin Bags: Her collection includes black and tan Birkin editions, with valuations extending up to Rs 13 crore.
Chanel Quilted Flap Bag: Featuring gold hardware and the iconic double-C clasp, valued at approximately Rs 8.48 lakh.
Dior Tote Bag: Priced at around Rs 2.91 lakh.
Louis Vuitton: Includes the Monogram Metis Empreinte Hobo (Rs 2.66 lakh) and the Speedy Bandouliere (Rs 1.63 lakh).
YSL & Céline: Features luxury crossbody and tote silhouettes from Saint Laurent and Céline.
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