Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Other Celebs Send Heartfelt Wishes As She Turns 42

Mumbai: One of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday and marking her special day, several members of the film fraternity penned lovely birthday wishes for the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress.

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to the stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a photo of the birthday star. Calling Kat 'gorgeous’, the 'Heads Of State' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous. Here’s to more love, light and magic in your year ahead @katrinakaif.”

Furthermore, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also used social media to share a throwback picture with Katrina. Wishing Katrina on her birthday, Kareena penned, “Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true... sending you tons of love... @katrinakaif.”

PeeCee and Bebo were considered Kat’s biggest competitors in Bollywood.

Additionally, actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished the 'Fitoor' actress with the following words, "Happy Birthday, @katrinakaif! Hope this year ahead brings you good energy, good people, and all the moments that truly matter."

In addition to this, Katrina's actor husband, Vicky Kaushal, also decided to treat the netizens with some candid pictures of his better half on her birthday.

The first image posted by Vicky showed Kat giving a goofy expression, standing in a small passage.

After this was a photo of Vicky embracing Katrina in a hug while she looked straight into the camera.

This was followed by a still of Vicky and Katrina enjoying each other's company. The lovebirds were seen sitting on the ground with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

Lastly, Vicky uploaded a pic of the birthday star posing on the beach. Kat looked as pretty as ever in a white shirt with a sans makeup look.

"Hello Birthday Girl! I LOVE U," The 'Chhaava' wrote in the caption.

Work-wise, Katrina was last seen in "Merry Christmas", co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.