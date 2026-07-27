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Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood star's iconic fashion looks - Check Pics

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: As the National Award-winning actor and entrepreneur celebrates her special day, we take a look back at 10 of her most iconic and versatile style statements that continue to redefine red-carpet glamour.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood star's iconic fashion looks - Check Pics
Image Credit: @kriti sanon/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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