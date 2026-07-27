Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, beyond her remarkable success as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and National Award winner, her sartorial evolution continues to make heads turn. On her special day, here is a look at 10 of Kriti Sanon's most unforgettable style statements that perfectly reflect her versatility, elevated glamour, and evolving fashion game.
Redefining modern "boss-core" energy, Kriti exuded sharp, architectural sophistication in a custom all-black Chanel ensemble. The form-fitting ribbed skivvy dress featured an asymmetrical hemline with a subtle sheer panel that added a layer of modern drama. Cinched at the waist with a sleek belt and paired with Christian Louboutin boots, she effortlessly commanded authority while keeping it high-fashion chic.
Turning the red carpet into her personal runway, Kriti looked like an "emerald goddess" in an avant-garde, sculpted gown designed by couturier Amit Aggarwal. The mesmerising ensemble featured a structured, hand-beaded corset bodice that seamlessly flowed into a hypnotic skirt defined by metallic sheens and wave-like textures. Accessorised with a bold serpent choker, this look set a new benchmark for futuristic red-carpet glamour.
Epitomising fairytale romance, Kriti delivered an ethereal moment in a custom lilac silk masterpiece by Andrew Kwon. The design highlighted a pleated crossover bodice with a daring midriff cut-out, paired with a sweeping, voluminous silk skirt and a fluid matching neck drape. Soft pastel glam and minimalist styling let the airy, whimsical silhouette take centre stage.
Channelling vintage Bollywood charm fused with contemporary red-carpet allure, Kriti dazzled in a glittering silver gown. The ensemble boasted a structured corset bodice with delicate lace details along the plunging neckline, cascading down into a glitter-drenched skirt complete with a high thigh-slit. Accompanied by voluminous side-parted waves, she truly embodied the phrase "badan pe sitaare lapete hue".
Making a strong case for high-fashion minimalism, Kriti redefined monochromatic dressing in a nude-toned couture piece. Featuring a structured square-neck corset bodice and a sheer, floor-length skirt adorned with intricate 3D floral appliqués and soft feathery accents, the outfit proved that muted neutral palettes can make an impactful, unforgettable statement when paired with delicate craftsmanship.
Exuding global movie-star glamour, Kriti commanded the red carpet in a dramatic, custom black gown featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline and bold, structured shoulder construction. Detailed with textured cascading ruffles and a thigh-high slit, the gown balanced structural sharpness with classic Hollywood sophistication, complemented by a neat, sleek updo.
Exemplifying pristine elegance, Kriti turned heads in an ethereal, pure white haute couture creation. The outfit combined clean-cut tailoring with soft, romantic drapery, bringing a sense of purity, lightness, and modern grace to the red carpet that instantly highlighted her statuesque silhouette.
Serving high-octane shine, Kriti lit up the room in a second show-stopping metallic silver ensemble. Designed to catch every light, the shimmering fabric draped her frame effortlessly, proving that metallics and high-shine textures remain one of her absolute signature red-carpet go-tos.
Rooted in traditional opulence with a sharp contemporary twist, Kriti looked breathtaking in a rich, regal red saree. Featuring delicate border embroidery and a modern draped blouse, the vibrant crimson attire highlighted her deep appreciation for timeless Indian textiles and heritage craftsmanship.
Exuding sharp British aristocrat energy on the international stage, Kriti embraced classic heritage tailoring with a modern edge. Dressed in iconic British luxury, she paired clean, tailored cuts with understated sophistication, proving her unmatched ability to blend global street-style culture with effortless front-row glam.
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