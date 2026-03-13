Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: 5 Times Actress dazzled in Sarees, her controversies and impressive net worth

Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: Actor Nimrat Kaur has consistently impressed audiences with her graceful saree appearances, proving her love for traditional fashion. From vintage-inspired ensembles to contemporary drapes with a twist, the actress showcases remarkable versatility through her wardrobe. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at some of the times she left fans mesmerised with her striking saree looks.

Reviving the Retro Charm

Nimrat paired the elegant drape with a velvet blouse designed with a refined V-neckline. Enhancing the retro vibe were her carefully chosen jewellery pieces, a beaded choker, classic studs, and chunky kadas. With soft waves in her hair and bronzed makeup, Nimrat completed a timeless look.

Painting the Town Red

Nimrat wore a deep red saree adorned with an embroidered border. The star paired the outfit with a striking backless halterneck blouse. Statement accessories, including tassel earrings and an elegant bracelet, added a dramatic finish.

Floral Bliss

Bringing summer charm to life, Nimrat wore a peach saree featuring oversized floral patterns in vibrant colours. The design was by renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra. She elevated the look with a silver shimmery blouse and minimal yet elegant stone jewellery.

Saree with a Twist

Adding a playful spin to the classic drape, Nimrat opted for a saree featuring wavy patterns and delicate frills across the pleats and pallu. She styled it with a full-sleeved embellished blouse that added structure and sophistication. Soft waves in her hair and drop earrings completed the polished look.

Floral Fabrication

Nimrat also experimented with bright hues in a satin yellow saree adorned with floral motifs along the edges. She paired the drape with a matching strappy yellow blouse and contemporary jewellery. Styled with soft waves, the ensemble delivered effortless elegance and modern saree inspiration.

Nimrat Kaur’s Career and Net Worth

Over the years, Nimrat Kaur has built a strong career across Indian cinema, web series, and international projects, including her role in the acclaimed film The Lunchbox. According to reports by OneIndia, the actor’s estimated net worth as of 2024 stands at around Rs 7 crore.

Personal Life Rumours and Speculations

Like many public figures, Nimrat has occasionally been the subject of speculation about her personal life.

Alleged Link-up During Dasvi

Rumours once suggested that Nimrat grew close to her Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan during the film’s shoot in 2022. The gossip led to significant criticism online, though the actress never addressed the claims directly and continued focusing on her professional work.

Past Speculation with Rana Daggubati

There were also earlier rumours linking Nimrat to South Indian star Rana Daggubati. However, neither actor ever confirmed the speculation, leaving it unsubstantiated.

Dating Buzz with Ravi Shastri

Back in 2018, Nimrat was reportedly linked to former Indian cricketer and then Team India head coach Ravi Shastri. Reports claimed the two had dated for nearly two years, but both dismissed the rumours.

Reacting indirectly to the speculation, Nimrat shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash-free happy days ahead.”