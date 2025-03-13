Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur! Step Inside Her Travel Diary - From Hills To Greens

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur celebrates her birthday today (March 13). She has featured in acclaimed movies including 'The Lunchbox’, ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, 'Dasvi' among others. Beyond movies, Nimrat loves to travel. On her birthday, let's dive into her Instagram pictures and look at the destinations that keep her calm:

Nimrat Kaur’s love for the mountains is no secret. Very often, the actress treats herself to the unseen corners of the landscape and fills her social media with picturesque stills. In one of her social media posts, Nimrat shared a breathtaking moment amid the hills, showing how the silence and stillness of nature is calming and soothing.

Nimrat Kaur kickstarted 2025 on a roaring note by exploring the Bandhavgarh National Park. She treated herself to the “First light, first coffee, first breakfast surrounded by all things I love- the forest, the tiger and my family.”

Nimrat Kaur is also drawn to the rich Indian culture. The actress visited Bikaner, Rajasthan, and surrounded herself with the folk, tradition, and dessert. From camel ride to folk dance, Nimrat Kaur surely returned with a huge suitcase of memories.

Nimrat Kaur thrilled herself with her first skiing experience in Gulmarg. The actress shared glimpses of the snowy areas, enjoying the white bliss and basking in the chilly breeze.

Nimrat Kaur treated herself to a visit to the countryside. The actress often takes trips to places that are not overcrowded, where she can spend time alone and surround herself with culture and nature’s beauty.

Birthday girl Nimrat Kaur is a wild heart who often finds peace wherever she goes, and does not shy away from exploring unseen corners of the landscapes.