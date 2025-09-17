Advertisement
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PM MODI

Happy Birthday PM Modi: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Praises Prime Minister's Leadership And Discipline

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recorded a special video message for him. 

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
Happy Birthday PM Modi: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Praises Prime Minister's Leadership And Discipline(Image: asha.bhosle/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his discipline, dedication, and kind-hearted nature. Highlighting his early morning routine, yoga practice, and ability to connect with people through humor and poetry, she lauded his leadership and expressed her wish for his long life and continued guidance for the nation.

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Asha recorded a special video message for him. In the video the veteran singer said, “It is difficult for us to take care of one household. PM Modi ji is taking care of such a big country. He is so disciplined. He gets up at 4 a.m. and does yoga. I like his discipline. I have never heard anything bad from his mouth for anyone.”

“I feel he is a very kind-hearted person. When I listen to his lectures, he always makes people laugh. He recites poems and joke around. He also laughs at other people's misbehavior. This is a very big thing. May God give them a long life. May he live like this with us,” she added.

Celebrities from Bollywood, the South, and television have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Also Read| PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann & Other Bollywood Stars Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

From actors to filmmakers, stars took to their platforms to celebrate his leadership. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded PM Modi, saying, “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country.” “The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.''

